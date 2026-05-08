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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation [Image 9 of 9]

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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation

    JAPAN

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Haubeil 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Canaan Redd, a native of Alabama and a criminal investigator with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, measures a DJI Air 2S drone during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John-Paul Haubeil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 03:14
    Photo ID: 9673613
    VIRIN: 260507-M-FK383-1374
    Resolution: 7775x5186
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl John Haubeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    Information Warfare
    Indo-Pacific
    III MIG
    KR26
    KaijuRain26

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