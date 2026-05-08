Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Canaan Redd, a native of Alabama and a criminal investigator with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, measures a DJI Air 2S drone during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John-Paul Haubeil)