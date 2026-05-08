U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Matthew Lozoya, a native of California and a criminal investigator with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, cuts a zip tie attached to a DJI Air 2S drone during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John-Paul Haubeil)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 03:14
|Photo ID:
|9673612
|VIRIN:
|260507-M-FK383-1287
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.14 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl John Haubeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.