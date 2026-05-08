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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation [Image 7 of 9]

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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation

    JAPAN

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Haubeil 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps DJI Air 2S drone assigned to 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, simulates a crashed unmanned aerial system during Kaiju Rain 26 on Ie Shima, Japan, May 7, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. John-Paul Haubeil)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 03:14
    Photo ID: 9673611
    VIRIN: 260507-M-FK383-1273
    Resolution: 3117x2079
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl John Haubeil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation
    Kaiju Rain 26: 3d Intelligence Battalion Marines conduct drone exploitation

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    Information Warfare
    Indo-Pacific
    III MIG
    KR26
    KaijuRain26

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