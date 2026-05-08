Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dayton Nooner, a combat engineer assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, plays during a basketball tournament during maritime key terrain security operations as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. Nooner is a native of Colorado. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)