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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO [Image 4 of 11]

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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO

    BATAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine marines cheer for their teammates during a basketball tournament during maritime key terrain security operations as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.09.2026 00:19
    Photo ID: 9673579
    VIRIN: 260501-M-DT244-2048
    Resolution: 7035x4692
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: BATAN, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO
    Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO

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