A Philippine marine shoots a basketball during a basketball tournament during maritime key terrain security operations as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan, Batanes Islands, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2026 00:19
|Photo ID:
|9673578
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-DT244-2038
|Resolution:
|7539x5028
|Size:
|4.37 MB
|Location:
|BATAN, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 3rd LCT plays basketball with Batan residents during MKTSO [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.