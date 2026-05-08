USS Tripoli Flight Ops Photos

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U.S. Marines debark from two UH-1Y Venoms, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 3, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)