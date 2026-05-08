USS Tripoli Flight Ops Photos

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A U.S. Sailor guides the landing of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, on the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 3, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)