USS Tripoli Flight Ops Photos

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U.S. Sailors and Marines standby for two MV-22 Ospreys, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265, to take off from the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 3, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)