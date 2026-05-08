U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition

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Military servicemembers and civilians assigned to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command pose for a picture at the finality of the Joint PT Competition on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on April 24, 2026. The Joint PT competition is a semi-annual obstacle race between different branches within the USINDOPACOM community. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leah Parks)