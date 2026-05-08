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    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition [Image 2 of 7]

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    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leah Moore 

    USINDOPACOM JIOC

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command push a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle while competing in the Joint Force PT Competition at Ford Island Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on April 24, 2026. The Joint PT competition is a semi-annual obstacle race between different branches within the USINDOPACOM community. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leah Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9673142
    VIRIN: 260420-N-RB182-1005
    Resolution: 4798x2907
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Leah Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition

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    JIOC
    Integrity First
    USINDOPACOM
    INDOPACOM
    Morale & Wellness
    USINDOPACOM JIOC

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