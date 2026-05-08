U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command push a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle while competing in the Joint Force PT Competition at Ford Island Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on April 24, 2026. The Joint PT competition is a semi-annual obstacle race between different branches within the USINDOPACOM community. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leah Parks)