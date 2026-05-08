U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command break the huddle before the Joint PT Competition on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on April 24, 2026. The Joint PT competition is a semi-annual obstacle race between different branches within the USINDOPACOM community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leah Parks)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9673139
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-RB182-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Leah Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.