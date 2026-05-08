Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command break the huddle before the Joint PT Competition on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on April 24, 2026. The Joint PT competition is a semi-annual obstacle race between different branches within the USINDOPACOM community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leah Parks)