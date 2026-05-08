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    Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition [Image 1 of 7]

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    Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Leah Moore 

    USINDOPACOM JIOC

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command break the huddle before the Joint PT Competition on Ford Island at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on April 24, 2026. The Joint PT competition is a semi-annual obstacle race between different branches within the USINDOPACOM community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leah Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9673139
    VIRIN: 260420-N-RB182-1003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Leah Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's 2026 Joint PT Competition

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    JIOC
    Integrity First
    USINDOPACOM
    Morale & Wellness

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