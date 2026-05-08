(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26

    POLAND

    05.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jehu Martinez 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Kurt Van Dyke and Sgt. Mardoche Guerrier, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, shake hands following Mardoche's Oath of Enlistment ceremony, marking the completion of the reenlistment process at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jehu Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 16:45
    Photo ID: 9673044
    VIRIN: 260503-A-JB238-4658
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jehu Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26
    Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26
    Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26
    Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26
    Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2d Cavalry Regiment
    VCORPS
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery