U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Kurt Van Dyke and Sgt. Mardoche Guerrier, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, shake hands following Mardoche's Oath of Enlistment ceremony, marking the completion of the reenlistment process at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jehu Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:45
|Photo ID:
|9673044
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-JB238-4658
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jehu Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.