Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26

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U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Kurt Van Dyke and Sgt. Mardoche Guerrier, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, shake hands following Mardoche's Oath of Enlistment ceremony, marking the completion of the reenlistment process at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jehu Martinez)