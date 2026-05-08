Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26

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U.S. Army Sgt. Mardoche Guerrier and Sgt. Anthony Ellis, with Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, recite the Oath of Enlistment during a reenlistment ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 3, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jehu Martinez)