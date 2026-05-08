U.S. Army Sgt. Mardoche Guerrier and Sgt. Anthony Ellis, with Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, recite the Oath of Enlistment while AH-64 Apache helicopters hover in the background at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, May 2, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jehu Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9673024
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-JB238-4633
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|9.01 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bull Troop, 2d Cavalry Regiment, holds reenlistment ceremony during Saber Strike 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jehu Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.