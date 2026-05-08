This year’s 59th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition concluded on May 2 with USMA teams taking the top two spots with the USMA Sandhurst Black Team taking first overall and the USMA Sandhurst Gold Team finishing second.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9672897
|VIRIN:
|260430-O-ZV784-1317
|Resolution:
|3000x2131
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
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