This year’s 59th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition concluded on May 2 with USMA teams taking the top two spots with the USMA Sandhurst Black Team taking first overall and the USMA Sandhurst Gold Team finishing second.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9672891
|VIRIN:
|260502-O-YJ405-7014
|Resolution:
|4898x3265
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
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