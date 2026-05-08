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    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition [Image 6 of 12]

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    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    This year’s 59th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition concluded on May 2 with USMA teams taking the top two spots with the USMA Sandhurst Black Team taking first overall and the USMA Sandhurst Gold Team finishing second.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 15:07
    Photo ID: 9672876
    VIRIN: 260501-O-ZV784-4996
    Resolution: 3000x1953
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition [Image 12 of 12], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition
    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition

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    Black, Gold USMA squad leaders led flourishing teams to top spots at 2026 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition

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