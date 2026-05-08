(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations [Image 17 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations

    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security institution personnel pull U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ryan Losier, with 10th Marine regiment Headquarters Battery, in a river crossing during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, May 6, 2026. Students utilized waterproofing techniques, improvised floating devices, and instrumental knots to secure their equipment while conducting amphibious movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 12:02
    Photo ID: 9672282
    VIRIN: 260506-A-DL184-1017
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations
    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parternership
    waterborne operation
    interoperabiilty
    Jungle Operation Training Course
    Panama
    JSCG-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery