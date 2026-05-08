U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security institution personnel prepare knots before a river crossing during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, May 6, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. forces and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9672275
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-DL184-1012
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.