Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations

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U.S. Service Members and Panamanian security institution personnel prepare knots before a river crossing during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, May 6, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. forces and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)