Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations

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U.S. Army Sgt. Curtis Wade, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, conducts a river crossing during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, May 6, 2026. Students utilized waterproofing techniques, improvised floating devices, and instrumental knots to secure their equipment while conducting amphibious movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)