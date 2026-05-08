U.S. Army Sgt. Curtis Wade, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, conducts a river crossing during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, May 6, 2026. Students utilized waterproofing techniques, improvised floating devices, and instrumental knots to secure their equipment while conducting amphibious movements. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9672281
|VIRIN:
|260506-A-DL184-1016
|Resolution:
|4317x2879
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-5: Waterborne Operations [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.