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    Reinforcing good habits [Image 1 of 3]

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    Reinforcing good habits

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of U.S. European Command's Army Reserve Element, U.S. Army Reserve, find points using map and compass on the Advanced Land Navigation Course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 1.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9671546
    VIRIN: 260501-D-HX738-1935
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reinforcing good habits [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reinforcing good habits
    Conducting terrain analysis
    Verifying direction and distance

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    U.S. European Command (EUCOM)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Army Reserve Element European Command

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