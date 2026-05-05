Members of U.S. European Command's Army Reserve Element, U.S. Army Reserve, find points using map and compass on the Advanced Land Navigation Course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 1.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9671546
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-HX738-1935
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reinforcing good habits [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.