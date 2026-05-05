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    Verifying direction and distance [Image 3 of 3]

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    Verifying direction and distance

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Sgt. 1st. Class Bob Pinard, of U.S. European Command's Army Reserve Element, U.S. Army Reserve, doublechecks his bearings using map and a protractor on the Advanced Land Navigation Course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 1.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9671539
    VIRIN: 260501-D-HX738-9441
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Verifying direction and distance [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Reinforcing good habits
    Conducting terrain analysis
    Verifying direction and distance

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army reserve
    U.S. European Command (EUCOM)
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Army Reserve Element European Command

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