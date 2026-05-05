Verifying direction and distance

Sgt. 1st. Class Bob Pinard, of U.S. European Command's Army Reserve Element, U.S. Army Reserve, doublechecks his bearings using map and a protractor on the Advanced Land Navigation Course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 1.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9671539
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-HX738-9441
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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