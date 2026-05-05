Conducting terrain analysis

Sgt. 1st. Class Bob Pinard, of U.S. European Command's Army Reserve Element, U.S. Army Reserve, verifies his direction using the map and the terrain features on the Advanced Land Navigation Course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area May 1.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9671544
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-HX738-4077
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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