Bringing the team together to talk about improving facilities

A team at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area worked with members from the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve May 5to update the status of ongoing infrastructure projects, propose new ones to improve facilities and refine the Strategic Installation Personnel Readiness plan, which was briefed to the current and incoming garrison commanders the following day.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9671524
|VIRIN:
|260505-D-HX738-3590
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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