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    Bringing the team together to talk about improving facilities [Image 1 of 3]

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    Bringing the team together to talk about improving facilities

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    A team at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area worked with members from the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve May 5to update the status of ongoing infrastructure projects, propose new ones to improve facilities and refine the Strategic Installation Personnel Readiness plan, which was briefed to the current and incoming garrison commanders the following day.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 08:51
    Photo ID: 9671524
    VIRIN: 260505-D-HX738-3590
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bringing the team together to talk about improving facilities [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bringing the team together to talk about improving facilities
    Looking for ways to expand capabilities
    Coordinating with each other to find solutions

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    strategic planning
    Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

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