Looking for ways to expand capabilities

The current and incoming garrison commanders at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area reviewed key projects and efforts in the strategic plan May 6, which was updated by the staff who worked with members from the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9671492
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-HX738-4800
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.25 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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