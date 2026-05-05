Coordinating with each other to find solutions

Teams from throughout the staff at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area worked with members from the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve to update the status of ongoing projects, propose new ones and refine the Strategic Installation Personnel Readiness plan, which was briefed to the current and incoming garrison commanders May 6.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:51
|Photo ID:
|9671453
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-HX738-5318
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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