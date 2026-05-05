A U.S Soldier assigned to 1st Platoon, 58th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade observes a Philippine Army soldier assigned to 191st Military Police Battalion, during their M17 qualification during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 17, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 20:21
|Photo ID:
|9670675
|VIRIN:
|260416-A-KA877-5509
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.