Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, 58th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, and Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 191st Military Police Battalion, pose together for a group photo following a joint M17 qualification during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 17, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)