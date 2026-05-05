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    Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification [Image 5 of 5]

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    Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification

    PHILIPPINES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead 

    2-27 Infantry, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Platoon, 58th Military Police Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, conduct their M17 qualification with support from Philippine Army soldiers assigned to 191st Military Police Battalion, during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 17, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Moorehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 20:21
    Photo ID: 9670653
    VIRIN: 260416-A-KA877-8880
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christopher Moorehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification
    Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification
    Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification
    Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification
    Balikatan 2026: 58MP, Philippine Army MP BN M17 Qualification

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