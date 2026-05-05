USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces a maritime blockade against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 24, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9670531
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-NO146-9140
|Resolution:
|3402x2722
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
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