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    USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade [Image 1 of 5]

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    USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade

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    04.24.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs     

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) enforces a maritime blockade against an Iranian-flagged ship attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 24, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:38
    Photo ID: 9670527
    VIRIN: 260424-N-NO146-9051
    Resolution: 1884x1507
    Size: 806.14 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade
    USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade
    USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade
    USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade
    USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade

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