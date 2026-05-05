USS Rafael Peralta Enforces Maritime Blockade

Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 18:38 Photo ID: 9670529 VIRIN: 260424-N-NO146-9092 Resolution: 3546x2837 Size: 1.58 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

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