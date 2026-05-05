Louisiana National Guard Soldiers conduct a roving patrol through Jackson Square while supporting Task Force NOLA security operations during French Quarter Fest. The Louisiana National Guard activated approximately 120 Soldiers under Task Force NOLA to support enhanced security operations in the French Quarter, contributing to the safety and success of both French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9670385
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-SE049-6195
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|688.72 KB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA
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