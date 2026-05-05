(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Megan Zander 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guard Soldiers conduct a roving patrol as part of Task Force NOLA operations during French Quarter Fest. The Louisiana National Guard activated approximately 120 Soldiers under Task Force NOLA to support enhanced security operations in the French Quarter, contributing to the safety and success of both French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 17:12
    Photo ID: 9670372
    VIRIN: 260416-Z-KY097-2410
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 285.19 KB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Megan Zander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA
    Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA
    Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA
    Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery