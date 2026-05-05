Louisiana National Guard Supports Festival Security Operations with Task Force NOLA

Photo By Sgt. Megan Zander | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers conduct a roving patrol as part of Task Force NOLA operations during French Quarter Fest. The Louisiana National Guard activated approximately 120 Soldiers under Task Force NOLA to support enhanced security operations in the French Quarter, contributing to the safety and success of both French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Megan Zander | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers conduct a roving patrol as part of Task Force NOLA...... read more read more

By Spc. Duncan C. Foote, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS –The Louisiana National Guard activated approximately 120 Soldiers under Task Force NOLA to support enhanced security operations in the French Quarter, contributing to the safety and success of both the French Quarter Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Working alongside local and state partners, including Louisiana State Police Troop NOLA and the New Orleans Police Department, LANG’s Task Force NOLA provided a visible and active security presence throughout the French Quarter during one of the busiest festival periods of the year. Operations included roving patrols, ride-alongs with LSP Troop NOLA and static security at key locations to help manage crowd movement, maintain safe pedestrian flow and deter potential threats.

During the mission, Soldiers responded to real-world incidents, including assisting in the safe diffusion of a large altercation and being ready to adapt to support security efforts for known threats. These actions underscore the Guard’s flexibility and readiness to support public safety operations beyond routine patrol duties.

“Serving alongside our local, state and federal partners, I’m proud of the role our Louisiana National Guard Soldiers played in helping keep French Quarter and Jazz Fest safe, secure and focused on the community we call home,” said Maj. Kevin Casey, TF NOLA deputy commander.

The Louisiana National Guard’s efforts under TF NOLA reinforce its ongoing commitment to supporting civil authorities, ensuring public safety, and protecting communities during high-visibility events across the state.