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    MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief [Image 5 of 5]

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    MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, (MCBH), addresses service members and civilians during an all hands brief at MCBH, May 6, 2026. Beaven’s farewell speech to personnel reflected on current operations, outlining the future initiatives and direction of MCBH, and highlighting the lasting impact of the many personnel who supported base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 17:01
    Photo ID: 9670383
    VIRIN: 260506-M-SF900-1101
    Resolution: 5562x3708
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief
    MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief
    MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief
    MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief
    MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief

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    TAGS

    MCBH
    Farewell Speech
    Marines
    Hawaii
    USMC

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