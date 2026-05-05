MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, (MCBH), addresses service members and civilians during an all hands brief at MCBH, May 6, 2026. Beaven’s farewell speech to personnel reflected on current operations, outlining the future initiatives and direction of MCBH, and highlighting the lasting impact of the many personnel who supported base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)