U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, (MCBH), addresses service members and civilians during an all hands brief at MCBH, May 6, 2026. Beaven’s farewell speech to personnel reflected on current operations, outlining the future initiatives and direction of MCBH, and highlighting the lasting impact of the many personnel who supported base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 17:01
|Photo ID:
|9670375
|VIRIN:
|260506-M-SF900-1020
|Resolution:
|5645x3763
|Size:
|7.45 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Commanding Officer Speaks to Service Members and Civilians During an All Hands Brief [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.