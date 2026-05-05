Staff Sgt. Sheldon Cox, 132d Communications Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, poses with his trophy from the Armed Forces Esports competition May 2, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. Cox was named MVP of several rounds, leading to a U.S. Air Force victory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9670366
|VIRIN:
|260502-Z-AL667-1003
|Resolution:
|4500x3520
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iowa Air Guardsman dominates in USAF ESports team debut [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa Air Guardsman dominates in USAF ESports team debut
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