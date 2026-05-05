Iowa Air Guardsman dominates in USAF ESports team debut

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Staff Sgt. Sheldon Cox, 132d Communications Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, poses with his trophy from the Armed Forces Esports competition May 2, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa. Cox was named MVP of several rounds, leading to a U.S. Air Force victory. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)