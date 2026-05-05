Iowa Air Guardsman dominates in USAF ESports team debut

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Air Force ESports team gather around the tournament trophy after securing victory during the Armed Forces ESports competition April 25, 2026, in Philadelphia. Staff Sgt. Sheldon Cox, 32d Communications Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, was named MVP of several rounds, leading to a U.S. Air Force victory. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Air Force ESports team gather around the tournament trophy after securing...... read more read more

For Staff Sgt. Sheldon Cox, gaming has been a part of life for nearly as long as he can remember. What began with casual matches of Halo and Call of Duty on Xbox eventually evolved into a competitive passion that recently helped him earn MVP honors in multiple rounds during the 2026 Armed Services Esports Championship in Philadelphia, April 22–26.

Cox, a cyber transport specialist assigned to the 132d Communications Squadron, represented the U.S. Air Force during the joint-service competition, helping lead the Air Force team to a championship victory against top military gamers from across the Department of Defense.

“I’ve been gaming for as long as I can remember,” Cox said. “I started off playing Call of Duty and Halo on Xbox, just messing around and having fun. Then my uncle introduced me to a game called World of Warcraft, and that kind of opened the door to PC gaming for me. From there it just spiraled into trying all kinds of different games and getting more into the competitive side of things.”

While gaming first started as entertainment, Cox said the challenge and teamwork involved in esports are what continue to motivate him today.

“Definitely the competitive side of it,” he said. “I like that feeling of working with a team and trying to win, especially when everything clicks and you pull something off you’ve been practicing. It’s also just fun constantly trying to improve and get better. There’s always something you could’ve done differently, so it never really gets boring.”

The Armed Services Esports Championship brought together elite competitors from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Space Force. Unlike online competition, the in-person event added a new level of intensity and camaraderie for participants.

“It was honestly a really cool experience,” Cox said. “Playing in person is way different than online — the energy is higher and it feels more real. Being able to actually see my team in person was probably one of the best parts. We scrim and talk all the time online, but putting faces to the voices was awesome. Overall it was just a great experience and something I won’t forget.”

Competing under the gamer tag “Phoenix Reborn,” Cox said the name reflects his mindset toward competition and personal growth.

“I just liked the idea behind it,” he said. “The whole phoenix thing — coming back stronger after getting knocked down — kind of stuck with me. It felt like a good way to represent always trying to improve and not staying stuck after a loss or a bad game.”

Cox’s success on the Esports front came as no surprise to his squadron leadership.

“Watching him take the MVP was awesome,” said Maj. Dylan Staples, 132d CS commander. “He represented the comm squadron exceptionally well on the national stage. The same drive and teamwork he brought in that final match is what makes him such a great asset to our unit.

Staples added that Esports is a powerful tool for the modern Air Force as it showcases the diverse talents of Airmen and is a highly effective way to reach and recruit future tech-savvy talent.

As competitive gaming continues to expand across the armed forces, Cox’s performance during the championship serves as an example of how teamwork, adaptability and resilience can translate from the virtual arena to military service.