Staff Sgt. Sheldon Cox, 132d Communications Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, competes during the Armed Forces ESports competition April 25, 2026 in Philadelphia. Cox was named MVP of several rounds, leading to a U.S. Air Force victory. (Courtesy Phot
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 16:55
|Photo ID:
|9670364
|VIRIN:
|260425-Z-F3884-1003
|Resolution:
|799x533
|Size:
|79.61 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Iowa Air Guardsman dominates in USAF ESports team debut
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