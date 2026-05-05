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    Iowa Air Guardsman dominates in USAF ESports team debut [Image 2 of 3]

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    Iowa Air Guardsman dominates in USAF ESports team debut

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Sheldon Cox, 132d Communications Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, competes during the Armed Forces ESports competition April 25, 2026 in Philadelphia. Cox was named MVP of several rounds, leading to a U.S. Air Force victory. (Courtesy Phot

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9670364
    VIRIN: 260425-Z-F3884-1003
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 79.61 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Iowa Air National Guard
    132d Wing
    Esports
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