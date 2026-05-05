Parents and children make crafts during the 2026 Child and Youth Services Family Fun Fest held April 24 at Patriots Park at Fort Jackson.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9670035
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-JU979-2022
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|493.06 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260424-A-JU979-2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CYS fun festival honors military children
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