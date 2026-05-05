Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:24 Photo ID: 9670035 VIRIN: 260424-A-JU979-2022 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 493.06 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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