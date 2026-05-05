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    260424-A-JU979-6617 [Image 4 of 5]

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    260424-A-JU979-6617

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Families and children ride the Dixie Express during the 2026 Child, Youth Services Family Fun Fest held April 24 at Patriots Park. ‘We are honoring our military kids,’ said Gwendolyn Jefferson, CYS Parent Central Services and Outreach director. The annual event is part of the Month of the Military Child.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 14:24
    Photo ID: 9670022
    VIRIN: 260424-A-JU979-6617
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 789.72 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260424-A-JU979-6617 [Image 5 of 5], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CYS fun festival honors military children

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    IMCOM, Fort Jackson, T2COM, USAREC, CYS, Family MWR

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