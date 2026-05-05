A child tosses rings during the 2026 Child, Youth Services Family Fun Fest held April 24 at Patriots Park. ‘We are honoring our military kids,’ said Gwendolyn Jefferson, CYS Parent Central Services and Outreach director. The annual event is part of the Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9670025
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-JU979-3954
|Resolution:
|1441x2048
|Size:
|719.77 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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CYS fun festival honors military children
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