Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 16

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A scene from the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 18, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. An estimated audience of nearly 4,000 visitors participated in the open house, which included a Vietnam veterans welcome home ceremony, Army band performances, numerous military vehicle static displays, bus tours, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)