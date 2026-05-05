Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 16

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 20, 2023, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 20, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 3,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Visitors were treated to sunny day and temperatures in the 70s as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol) see less | View Image Page

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — Fort McCoy will hold its 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House on May 16 at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.



“This year’s open house will be filled with a wide range of activities, static displays, information tables, and more,” said Senior Public Affairs Specialist Scott Sturkol with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. “We hope to see a lot of people out for a fun-filled day at Fort McCoy.”



The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public. Adults must be prepared to present IDs upon entering the installation.



The day’s activities are centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza.



Within the Commemorative Area, there will be dozens of displays set up in building 905 for more interactive fun, Sturkol said. Planned activities include a sandbag-filling station, personalized ID tags, camouflage face painting, military equipment displays, marksmanship galleries, and more.



Military vehicle displays include the latest Army tactical vehicles and many other vehicles for visitors to see up close. Soldiers with several Army units will also be there to answer questions about the vehicles and equipment. Included will be a Paladin tank for viewing and photos.



The Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch will again be bringing back its popular display that includes some of the wildlife found on post, such as turtles, frogs, and snakes. They’ll be set up in building 905.



Looking back at the history of the Commemorative Area, a person needs to look back to a day in late June 1995 when the Commemorative Area formally was dedicated as a World War II Commemorative Area. Today, the area serves to commemorate not only the installation’s involvement in World War II, but the entirety of Fort McCoy’s 110-plus years of history.



The work to establish the Commemorative Area began in 1992 during the 50th anniversary of World War II, records show. Camp McCoy, like many other military reservations, grew significantly during the World War II era. Because of this expansion and the construction of the cantonment area, much of what Fort McCoy looks like today is the result of changes that occurred during that war.



At the time of the 50th anniversary of World War II, Fort McCoy, like many installations of that era, was in the process of demolishing or significantly renovating its World War II-era wood structures. Also at that time, Fort McCoy had one of the largest remaining inventories of World War II-era facilities anywhere, and the Department of Defense was supportive of Fort McCoy’s efforts to set aside a collection of such structures as part of a World War II commemoration.



Between 1992 and 1995, five adjoining World War II troop buildings — three barracks, a “mess hall” facility, and an administrative building — in the 900 block of the cantonment area permanently were set aside for commemoration purposes.



Since then, this area has grown into a 11-acre site. The Equipment Park also was established in the mid-1990s to complement the Commemorative Area buildings. What began as an initial outdoor display of five pieces of equipment (“macro-artifacts”) increased over time to what is today a display of 70 different items, and soon more items will make their way to the park.



All of the items on display in the Equipment Park specifically were selected in keeping with the Commemorative Area mission statement to present pieces of military equipment that are representative of what was used here at Fort McCoy in the past.



And new for this year are two more equipment items put on display at Equipment Park. In an effort that was four years in the making, an M7 “Priest” Self-Propelled Gun and an M114 155 mm Towed Howitzer were placed on equipment pads at Equipment Park on Jan. 28, 2026.



According to Historian Ward E. Zischke, these two pieces were part of the former Fort Snelling Military Museum Collection. “The M114 Towed Howitzer was on a display pad to the north of Building 507 at Fort Snelling and was in excellent shape. The M7 Priest was in the motor pool and was rusty,” Zischke said.



The Fort McCoy History Center, the next component added to the Commemorative Area, opened in 1999, during the installation’s 90th anniversary. The center features exhibits and displays of artifacts, photographs, and period memorabilia. The History Center serves to tell the story of Fort McCoy based on the military personnel who trained here and the civilian workforce who supported the service personnel who passed through the installation.



The final piece of the Commemorative Area was to build Fort McCoy Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor all who have served. Construction on this memorial began in 2006, records show, as did the work to create five Soldier statues representative of each of the major conflicts that Fort McCoy had been involved with to that point in time: i.e., World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the war on terrorism.



The formal dedication of Veterans Memorial Plaza was June 13, 2009, the date of Fort McCoy’s 100th anniversary. Several descendants of the installation’s founder, Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy, attended this dedication. The dedication was the key event in a series of activities held during Fort McCoy’s year-long centennial observance.



The 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House also will feature the 204th Army Band. The Army Reserve band, headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., brings their talented group of musicians to not only play Army songs but popular music as well. The band served up hours of music during the 2025 Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy.



Zischke, command historian for the 88th Readiness Division, will also be on hand once again to give hundreds of event-goers a deep look into Army history as he sets up in one of the historical buildings.



In addition to those already mentioned, others supporting the open house in various was are the 88th Readiness Division; 86th Training Division; Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance; RTS-Medical; Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services; Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources; Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation; Wisconsin Military Academy; Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works; Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center; Fort McCoy Garrison staff; Wisconsin National Guard, Army Recruiting; Wisconsin Air National Guard; Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy; Wisconsin Challenge Academy, and several other organizations.



Read more about the last open house in 2024 by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/news/472192/thousands-visit-post-2024-armed-forces-day-open-house-fort-mccoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at[https://home.army.mil/mccoy](https://home.army.mil/mccoy), on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”