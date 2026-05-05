(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 16 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 16

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene of the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House is shown May 20, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event was considered a great success by installation officials as nearly 3,000 people visited the installation to see numerous vehicle and equipment displays, interactive and information displays in tents, and much more. The day’s activities were centered on the Commemorative Area, which features the History Center; five World War II-era buildings filled with historical equipment and displays, the outdoor Equipment Park, and Veterans Memorial Plaza. Visitors were treated to sunny day and temperatures in the 70s as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:50
    Photo ID: 9669603
    VIRIN: 230520-A-OK556-4953
    Resolution: 1024x666
    Size: 191.02 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 16 [Image 2 of 2], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 16
    Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 16

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy’s 2026 Armed Forces Day Open House set for May 16

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery