Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Bart Van Roo, left, the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s deputy adjutant general for Air, transfers the title and associated responsibilities of command chief master sergeant from Chief Master Sgt. Chad Workman, the state command chief since April 2023, center, to Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez, the 115th Fighter Wing’s senior enlisted leader, during the state command chief change of responsibility ceremony May 3, 2026, at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters facility in Madison, Wisconsin. In his new role as the state’s ninth command chief master sergeant, Alvarez will now advise Van Roo on enlisted matters concerning more than 2,200 Wisconsin Airmen. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)