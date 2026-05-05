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    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader [Image 1 of 5]

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    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

    MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Paul Gorman 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Workman, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's command chief since April 2023, addresses audience members during the state command chief change of responsibility ceremony May 3, 2026, at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters facility in Madison, Wisconsin. During the ceremony, the title of state command chief was passed to Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez as Workman transitions to a new role as senior enlisted adviser to Wisconsin’s adjutant general. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 12:36
    Photo ID: 9669496
    VIRIN: 260503-Z-HS473-1054
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: MADISON, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader
    Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

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    Command Chief Master Sergeant
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