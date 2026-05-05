Wisconsin Air National Guard welcomes new senior enlisted leader

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Chad Workman, the Wisconsin Air National Guard's command chief since April 2023, addresses audience members during the state command chief change of responsibility ceremony May 3, 2026, at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters facility in Madison, Wisconsin. During the ceremony, the title of state command chief was passed to Chief Master Sgt. Michael Alvarez as Workman transitions to a new role as senior enlisted adviser to Wisconsin’s adjutant general. (U.S. National Guard photo by Paul Gorman)